Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith

Presenter Chris Rock, right, speaks onstage as Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, bottom left, look on after Smith went onstage and slapped Rock at the Oscars, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 5:20 PM, Mar 31, 2022
LOS ANGELES — Oscars producer Will Packer says Los Angeles police were ready to arrest Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

In a clip released Thursday of an interview with “Good Morning America,” Packer says police called the incident battery and laid out the options for Rock.

Packer says Rock was dismissive of the idea.

Smith walked on the Dolby Theatre stage Sunday and slapped Rock after a joke the comedian made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

RELATED: Will Smith issues public apology to Chris Rock following slap at 2022 Oscars

Smith apologized to Rock in a statement Monday.

The academy met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith. 

