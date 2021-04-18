Watch
Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting

(Omaha Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by the Omaha Police Department on Sunday, April 18, 2021 shows Makhi Woolridge-Jones. Police said the 16-year-old is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in a Saturday shooting at the Westroads Mall in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 13:23:01-04

Police say a teenage boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Omaha police say 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha.

Eighteen-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones was earlier arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting.

Police haven't released the name of a third man they consider a person of interest in the shooting.

Police say 21-year-old Trequez Swift was shot and died at an Omaha hospital.

