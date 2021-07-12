Watch
Drake Bell receives probation on child endangerment charge

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. Bell is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, July 12, 2021 in Cleveland to charges relating to a teen whom he met online and who attended one of his concerts in 2017 when she was 15. The 34-year-old Bell, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month to a felony county of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
CLEVELAND —CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Nickelodeon television star Jared “Drake” Bell has been sentenced to two years of probation to charges relating to a teen whom he met online and who attended his concerts in Ohio when she was 15. The 35-year-old Bell, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month to a felony county of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The victim, now 19, told a judge on Zoom that she and Bell exchanged explicit photos and that Bell engaged in sexual behavior. Bell's attorney disputed those allegations.

