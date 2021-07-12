Drake Bell receives probation on child endangerment charge

CLEVELAND —CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Nickelodeon television star Jared “Drake” Bell has been sentenced to two years of probation to charges relating to a teen whom he met online and who attended his concerts in Ohio when she was 15. The 35-year-old Bell, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month to a felony county of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The victim, now 19, told a judge on Zoom that she and Bell exchanged explicit photos and that Bell engaged in sexual behavior. Bell's attorney disputed those allegations.
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 14:01:33-04
