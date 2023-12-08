Ryan O'Neal, actor in 'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon', dies at 82, son says

Actor Ryan O'Neal, who was nominated for an Oscar for the tear-jerker "Love Story" and played opposite his precocious daughter Tatum in "Paper Moon," has died.

O'Neal's son Patrick said on Instagram that his father died Friday. No cause was given, but Ryan O'Neal was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012.

In 1970s films such as "Paper Moon" and Stanley Kubrick's "Barry Lyndon," the actor used his boyish, blond good looks to play men who hid shadowy backgrounds.

Twice divorced, O'Neal was romantically involved with actor Farrah Fawcett for more than two decades and remained by her side as she battled cancer. She died in 2009.