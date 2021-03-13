Menu

Medically vulnerable in US put near end of vaccine line

Chris Carlson/AP
Maura Wozniak poses for a picture on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Huntersville, N.C. Wozniak, a 42-year-old mother of 2 has cystic fibrosis and also has undergone lung transplants and has been moved into group 4, just ahead of the general public receive the COVID-19 vaccination. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Posted at 10:12 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 12:12:41-05

Across the United States, millions of medically vulnerable people who initially were cited as a priority group to receive the COVID-19 vaccination have gotten slowly bumped down the list.

It happened as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified its guidelines to give priority to the elderly and certain workers.

But now numerous states are revising their guidelines to again move up those with chronic conditions or who are at risk of serious illness if they contract the coronavirus.

Jen Kates is senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation.

She says that as of Monday, 28 states had at least partially opened up vaccine eligibility statewide to those with high-risk medical conditions. 

