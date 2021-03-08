Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct

WASHINGTON —WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered his administration to review federal rules guiding colleges in their handling of campus sexual assaults. Biden's executive order directs the Education Department to examine rules that the Trump administration issued around Title IX, the federal law that forbids sex discrimination in education. Biden has directed the agency to “consider suspending, revising or rescinding” any policies that fail to protect students. Biden has also signed a second executive order formally establishing the White House Gender Policy Council, which his transition team had announced before he took office.