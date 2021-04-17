Watch
Tight-knit Sikh community in shock over FedEx shooting

Michael Conroy/AP
A women wears a shirt calling for the end of gun violence during a vigil at the Olivet Missionary Baptist Church for the victims of the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 17, 2021. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
FedEx Shooting Indianapolis
Posted at 3:14 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 18:14:30-04

Indianapolis’ tight-knit Sikh community is in mourning after four Sikhs were gunned down in a mass shooting that killed eight people at a FedEx warehouse.

Authorities have not publicly speculated on a motive in the shootings by 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole.

But Thursday night’s attack was another blow to the Asian American community amid ongoing attacks against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police say Hole was a former FedEx employee who apparently began firing randomly at people in the parking lot of the FedEx facility, killing four.

He then entered the building, fatally shot four more people and then turned the gun on himself.

