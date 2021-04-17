Tight-knit Sikh community in shock over FedEx shooting

Indianapolis’ tight-knit Sikh community is in mourning after four Sikhs were gunned down in a mass shooting that killed eight people at a FedEx warehouse.

Authorities have not publicly speculated on a motive in the shootings by 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole.

But Thursday night’s attack was another blow to the Asian American community amid ongoing attacks against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police say Hole was a former FedEx employee who apparently began firing randomly at people in the parking lot of the FedEx facility, killing four.

He then entered the building, fatally shot four more people and then turned the gun on himself.