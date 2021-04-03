Watch
Chauvin's trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Actor Steven Thompson poses for a picture next to a poster of George Floyd in Los Angeles Friday, April 2, 2021. Thompson is choosing not to watch the televised trial of Derek Chauvin, the white police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, has provoked strong emotions among many Black men and women, all tinged with an underlying dread that it could yield yet another devastating disappointment, even though he feels there is a strong case against him. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Steven Thompson
Posted at 1:20 PM, Apr 03, 2021
Many Black men and women in the U.S. are keeping tabs on what’s unfolding in the televised murder trial of white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, taking in what they can before turning away to allow their anger and hurt to subside.

The often-viewed videotaped death of George Floyd, a Black man, is just too much for some to see and hear again.

Still, they say the outcome and verdict will tell a lot about how much Black lives are valued months after Floyd's slaying prompted protests and calls for change in cities across the nation.

