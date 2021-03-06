Arizona to accept consular ID cards as valid identification

PHOENIX — Arizona is changing state law to accept consular identification cards as legal forms of identification.

The Arizona Republic reported that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bill into law on Friday. The state Legislature previously outlawed the use of the cards as a valid form of identification in 2011.

That law is now reversed. Ducey praised the bipartisan support of the bill, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Paul Boyer.

The changes apply only to consular ID cards that use biometric features such as retina scans or fingerprints.

It is expected to mostly benefit immigrants in Arizona without access to any other types of state or federal identification.