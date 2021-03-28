San Diego County pays $4M in misconduct suits against deputy

SAN DIEGO —SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County has so far spent more than $4 million to settle a dozen lawsuits brought after a sheriff’s deputy admitted to on-duty misconduct with 16 women. The Union-Tribune cited documents that show lawyers for the county continue to litigate eight other lawsuits connected to former Deputy Richard Fischer. In addition to the millions of dollars San Diego County is paying to close out civil cases, the county is paying for Fischer’s legal defense. Fischer pleaded guilty in 2019 to assault and battery by an officer and false imprisonment. He was released from jail after serving about five months of a 44-month sentence.