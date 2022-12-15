McDonald’s has free chicken nuggets with $1 purchase right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

After dishing out 50-cent double cheeseburgers, McDonald’s is continuing to offer deals this holiday season. Next up: free chicken nuggets!

This Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15 and 16, you can get a free six-piece order of McNuggets (regularly priced at $3.39) with any $1 purchase. While McDonald’s does have a $1, $2 and $3 menu, the lowest priced item on there is a McChicken for $1.99. You can, however, get an extra-small drink for $1, or add a few cents and get a small for $1.29.

To get the free nuggets, simply add them to your order using the McDonald’s app, then pick up your order either in the restaurant or via drive-thru. The deal is good only at participating locations and while supplies last. It is also only valid via the restaurant’s app, and you can only use it once per day.

The free nuggets are part of McDonald’s “SZN of Sharing,” which also includes some other deals for the rest of December. If burgers are your go-to item at McDonald’s, you can get buy, one get one free Big Macs on Dec. 19, 20 and 21, and the 50-cent cheeseburger deal is also back on the calendar Dec. 22-23.

The last deal for the month is on Christmas Eve and Christmas, Dec. 24 and 25. While some locations may be closed, most will be open and featuring a “Pick ur 4 for $4″ deal, letting you choose between a McDouble or a McChicken, then getting a four-piece McNuggets, medium drink and small fries, all for $4.

If the discounts aren’t enough, each time you order one of the deals — or anything else you’d like — on the McDonald’s app now through Dec. 25, you’ll also be entered to win a Gold Card that gives you and three friends free McDonald’s for life.

To enter the Gold Card competition, simply sign up to be part of the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program and place an order. Winners will receive up to two meals a week for 50 years, which is equal to around $1,040 a year.

By Kaitlin Gates, for Newsy.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.