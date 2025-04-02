Your Health Matters: Tenet Health

Contact Tenet Health

Phone: (469) 893-2200

Website: TenetHealth.com

Tenet Health is a leading healthcare provider in the Valley, offering comprehensive, compassionate care across a trusted network of hospitals and outpatient facilities. In the Phoenix area, Tenet operates Abrazo Health, one of Arizona’s premier healthcare systems, serving communities with advanced treatment options, expert physicians, and a commitment to personalized care.

With multiple locations across the Valley, including Abrazo Arrowhead, Abrazo Central, Abrazo Scottsdale, Abrazo West, and Abrazo Mesa Hospital, Tenet makes it easier for Valley residents to get the right care, close to home. Whether it’s emergency services, heart and vascular care, orthopedic surgery, women’s health, or rehabilitation, Tenet’s Abrazo facilities are equipped to meet a wide range of health needs with excellence.

In addition to hospital-based care, Tenet partners with United Surgical Partners International (USPI) to offer convenient outpatient surgery centers throughout the Phoenix metro area. These centers provide same-day, minimally invasive procedures in a modern setting.

Tenet Health is dedicated to delivering exceptional care with a focus on safety, efficiency, and innovation. From primary care to complex surgeries, their Valley-based team is here to support the community’s long-term health and wellness.

Experience high-quality, patient-focused care at Tenet Health's Abrazo locations. Learn more about services and locations across the Valley.