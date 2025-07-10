Your Health Matters: OrthoArizona

Contact OrthoArizona

Phone: (602) 648‑5444

Website: OrthoArizona.org

OrthoArizona has been the Valley’s premier orthopedic group since 1994, with more than 70 specialists and over two dozen convenient locations across Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Mesa, Peoria, Glendale, Avondale, and beyond.

Their multispecialty clinics offer a full spectrum of services including care for the ankle, hip, spine, and joints. They also provide sports medicine, fracture treatment, interventional pain management, hand therapy, and more. Patients benefit from on-site X-ray, MRI, CT scans, athletic performance training, orthobiologics, durable medical equipment, and InstantOrtho walk-in clinics for same-day care in several locations.

OrthoArizona’s expert team includes orthopedic surgeons, interventional pain specialists, physical therapists, hand therapists, athletic trainers, and experienced support staff. Together, they develop personalized treatment plans to help patients return to work, play, and everyday life with less pain and improved mobility.

InstantOrtho clinics offer fast access for acute orthopedic injuries with no appointment needed. Services include care for sprains, strains, fractures, dislocations, X-rays, and cast or brace fittings. Most insurance plans are accepted, and affordable self-pay rates are available.

Whether managing chronic pain, recovering from surgery, or seeking urgent care after an injury, OrthoArizona provides compassionate, evidence-based care under one roof. Explore their locations and services today. OrthoArizona is a proud Your Health Matters sponsor.

