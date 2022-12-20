Arya splashes into the happiness of her wish

Wish kid Arya was surprised this March with her own private splash pad – a wish she came up with after her wish to go to Disneyland was transitioned due to pandemic restrictions.

“I wished for a splash pad so that this summer I don’t have to stay inside all the time and I can play in the water and cool down,” said Arya, 7, who lives with Fabry (Anderson) disease. This rare genetic disorder causes great pain regularly and could put Arya into heart or kidney failure. Most important in the idea behind her wish – it can cause an inability to sweat.

“I will get to play in the water with my sister and be outside again and play with mom and dad,” said Arya when asked why she picked a splash pad. Her mother agreed that it was a great wish.

“This is so perfect because we can all be together but don’t have to worry about her in a crowd or around other people,” said Nicole, Arya’s mother.

Make-A-Wish Arizona worked with partner Shasta Pools to build the splash pad, complete with a fun activity mushroom, LED light show and lots of fountain options.

“It is because of children like Arya that we do what we do,” said Jeff Ast, president of Shasta Pools. “At Shasta Pools, our mission is to serve families to enhance their lives. We believe in bringing people together to enjoy time and make long lasting memories. This splash pad will allow Arya and her family to make these memories and it was an honor build it in partnership with Make-A-Wish Arizona.”

It was a great wish day for Arya, who also received towels, bubbles and treats from her wish granting team of Shasta Pools and Make-A-Wish Arizona.

“This is the best day ever!” she shouted as she ran through the water. “The best day ever!”