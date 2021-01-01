Sponsored by DEA Operation Engage & the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation with Community Partner: Walmart

It’s estimated that as many as three million Americans suffer with opioid abuse.

Across Arizona, the drug epidemic rages, and some of the most dangerous drugs may already be in your home. It’s time to get the facts and help make a change.

Join us on ABC15 at 9:30 a.m. on October 7 for a special edition of Sonoran Living, discussing what every family needs to know about opioids, in partnership with the DEA’s Operation Engage, The Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, and community partner Walmart.

Then at 10 a.m., join us for a candid discussion live on the ABC15 Facebook page and at DrugFreeIsUpToMe.org. If you have questions, this is your chance to get answers from the professionals.

This special and Facebook live will examine the opioid epidemic from a local perspective and focus on how this crisis impacts our schools, families, law enforcement and healthcare systems.

A panel of experts will be on hand to answer your questions about how opioids affect the human brain, the signs of substance abuse disorder to watch out for, and what recovery options are available right here in Arizona. Community leaders and professionals addressing this deadly disease will share their experience and discuss ways to fight this growing crisis.

Please join us to have your questions answered and opinions heard.

