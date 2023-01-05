Home Pros: Zerorez

Contact Zerorez

Phone: 480-507-2419

Website: zerorezphoenix.com

Traditional cleaners use soaps and harsh chemicals that leave a sticky residue, attracting dirt over time. Our technology cleans with Zr Water® - a powerful cleaner that is non-toxic and completely safe for people, pets, and the planet. When you call the Experts at Zerorez®, you will enjoy surfaces that stay cleaner longer without dirt-attracting residue.

We don't just clean carpets. Zerorez® removes dirt from living spaces where you and your loved ones spend time, creating a clean, healthy home.

Our Clean Experts use the latest cleaning technology to help you experience a more thorough, longer-lasting clean.

We offer revolutionary, state-of-the-art technology unmatched by others. This is the keystone that differentiates us from our competitors and establishes us as our industry leader. We confidently and consistently deliver the right way to clean in every instance during every visit.

Zerorez is also Platinum Rated, the highest rating given by the Carpet and Rug Institute when tested by their independent experts. When you hire Zerorez, you can feel comfortable knowing we're removing dirt and grime from your surfaces. And, we're doing it safely.

People choose Zerorez® when they want carpet cleaning done right!

