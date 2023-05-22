Home Pros: United Contracting Group

Contact United Contracting Group

When it comes to roofing work, it's essential that you hire experienced and expert roofers. Not only does this ensure a job is done right, but also minimizes the risk of potential damages and problems down the road. Skilled roofers have in-depth knowledge of all types of roofs and how to repair or install them properly.

When you’re unsure of your roof’s condition, you can rest assured knowing that United Contracting Group can provide all of the answers and roofing services. From performing inspections to repairs, new installations, and storm damage mitigation, our roofing services are second to none. As an experienced roofing company in Scottsdale, we only work with experienced roofing professionals who have the expert knowledge and skill to get the job done right the first time.

United Contracting Group has nearly four decades of experience when it comes to roofing solutions for homes and businesses. We understand that no two properties are ever alike and assess each property’s unique needs to ensure we deliver the best possible service.

We can provide roofing solutions such as the following:



Repair

Installation

Insurance roofing restoration

New construction

We are also knowledgeable when it comes to the various types of roofing materials available. We can work with asphalt shingles, tile, TPO, polyurethane foam, standing seam metal, slate, composite materials, and more.

If you aren’t sure which material is best for your property, we can perform an expert inspection and assessment to provide guidance on which materials would work best for your structure’s needs.

How Do I Find a Good Roofing Contractor?

When it comes to finding a good roofing contractor, there are several things you should look for.

First, make sure they have experience in the type of roof you need installed. Ask how long they’ve been in business and what kind of projects they specialize in. You can also ask for references from previous customers to get an idea of the quality of their work.

Additionally, check to make sure they are licensed and insured in your state. This will help protect you in the event of any damage caused by their workmanship. Lastly, research online reviews and ratings to get an idea of what other customers have said about their services.

All these steps can help you find a reliable roofing contractor to complete your project with confidence!