Home Pros: Rubber Stone

Rubber Stone® is designed to enhance the look and safety of your home or business while remaining resilient, durable, flexible, and versatile. Made of the highest quality recycled and EPDM rubber and a strong polyurethane binding agent, it is an excellent option for covering interior and exterior concrete, asphalt, tile, wood, and more.

Beauty and function come together in a rubber overlay designed to minimize the impact of steady activity. You can create a beautiful space or simply add a safer surface in areas prone to slippery conditions.

Rubber Stone covers cracked, pitted, shaled, and deteriorated surfaces more effectively than other resurfacing products. Plus, with a variety of colors to choose from, you get the decorative elements you want without compromising the durability you need.

Manufactured using strong, high-quality materials, Rubber Stone is a smart choice for a range of extreme weather conditions, whether it’s a cold Canadian winter or a hot Southwest summer. With a high-traction surface designed to withstand heavy traffic, Rubber Stone is a safe, long-lasting solution.

Most projects can be completed in one day.

Easy, hassle-free maintenance.



Goes directly over your existing substrate.



Flexibility to cover the worst cracked, heaved or pitted of substrates.



Perfect for basements, garages, pool decks, patios and walkways.

Since 1988, customers have been beautifying and protecting properties with top-of-the-line epoxy and Rubber Stone® products. Now, Rubber Stone AZ is expanding their reach and making it easier for consumers to get products and installation.

