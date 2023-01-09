Home Pros: Rubber Stone

Contact Rubber Stone
Phone: East Valley: 480-448-2457 West Valley: 623-526-0306
Website: azrubberstone.com
Rubber Stone® is designed to enhance the look and safety of your home or business while remaining resilient, durable, flexible, and versatile. Made of the highest quality recycled and EPDM rubber and a strong polyurethane binding agent, it is an excellent option for covering interior and exterior concrete, asphalt, tile, wood, and more.
Beauty and function come together in a rubber overlay designed to minimize the impact of steady activity. You can create a beautiful space or simply add a safer surface in areas prone to slippery conditions.
Rubber Stone covers cracked, pitted, shaled, and deteriorated surfaces more effectively than other resurfacing products. Plus, with a variety of colors to choose from, you get the decorative elements you want without compromising the durability you need.
Manufactured using strong, high-quality materials, Rubber Stone is a smart choice for a range of extreme weather conditions, whether it’s a cold Canadian winter or a hot Southwest summer. With a high-traction surface designed to withstand heavy traffic, Rubber Stone is a safe, long-lasting solution.
Most projects can be completed in one day.
- Easy, hassle-free maintenance.
- Goes directly over your existing substrate.
- Flexibility to cover the worst cracked, heaved or pitted of substrates.
- Perfect for basements, garages, pool decks, patios and walkways.
Since 1988, customers have been beautifying and protecting properties with top-of-the-line epoxy and Rubber Stone® products. Now, Rubber Stone AZ is expanding their reach and making it easier for consumers to get products and installation.