Home Pros: Red Lion Solar

Is solar the right fit for you?

At Red Lion Solar, we’ll show you every option available to find out if solar is the right fit for your home for any budget. Connecting you with the best choice, whether that’s leasing, PPA, financing or cash. Our amazing engineer team will provide you with the highest efficiency customized design and continued maintenance to keep your life on solar running smoothly.

Our mission is to make your transition to solar easy. We know that an investment in solar helps protect your home and your life against rising inflation and energy rates and we want to help get you there.

We handle everything from beginning to end, including installation, city permitting, and utility connection.

Save Money: Stop paying high Arizona electric bills. Most customers save 50% – 90% on their utility bills.

Market Leading Warranty: With a 25 year warranty you won’t need to worry about a thing.

Quality Installation: We are fully accredited with the BBB and have an A rating. We also have a 5 Star Rating with Google. Our customers love us!

We will beat any price out there. Bring us a copy of your quote, and we will match and beat the offer by 3%.

We are proud to offer our customers the most efficient solar products in the market. From our high-efficiency solar modules to our optimizers and inverters, we ensure that your system will produce exactly what we promise.

