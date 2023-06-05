Home Pros: Hubster

Contact Hubster

Phone: 602-833-4663

Website: myhubster.com

Looking to sell your home?

It’s never been easier than with Hubster. Get a cash offer today. No Fees. No Commissions. No Repairs.

Hubster offers an easy cash option in selling a home typically within 30 days. Closings happen on the seller’s own timeline, no improvements to the home need to be made, and there are no closing costs, commissions or surprise-hidden fees.

Here’s how it’s done:

STEP 1

Decide to sell

Everyone has a unique situation and reason for selling their home, whether its downsizing, divorce, retirement or inheriting a home.

Once you do make the decision to sell, your next step should be to contact us.

STEP 2

Get in touch

Call or email one of our team members and we can talk with you more about our process, get some details on your home and schedule an appointment with one of our acquisition managers to come to view your home.

STEP 3

Cash offer

In order to give you a fair offer for your home, we feel it is important to see the home in-person. Our Acquisition Manager will meet you at your home, verify the specs, and be prepared to make you a firm net-to-seller cash offer for your property.

STEP 4

Escrow

Once we have agreed on a price, closing date and sign a purchase agreement, escrow is opened with a Title Company that will manage the closing of the transaction while we help walk you through the process.

STEP 5

Closing day

On the big day, you will sign the closing documents at the Title Company office, or the Title Company can come to you. Keys and ownership are transferred - and you provide instructions to the Title Company on how you would like to receive the proceeds.

STEP 6

Cash for your house

Following closing, the proceeds (minus any liens or encumbrances) are distributed to you per your instructions to the Title Company.