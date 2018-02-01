Florida nurse's video rant on terrible flu season goes viral

An Escambia County, Florida nurse's rant on this year's severe flu season has gone viral.

After a 12-hour night shift, nurse Katherine Lockler was so frustrated with the way some people have handled the outbreak that she recorded a video from her car.

The video has racked up more than 2.7 million views on Facebook.

"Please don't bring your healthy children, especially your newborn babies, into the emergency room," says Lockler in the video, which has been shared more than 53,000 times since Saturday.

"There is a cesspool of funky flu at the E.R. right now," she says, excoriating people to not come to the emergency room if they don't need to, especially to visit others. "And if you don't have what I call a true emergency, this would not be a time to come to the emergency room."

Lockler's seven-minute video received mostly positive responses in the comments. She uses a sarcastic tone and animated facial expressions at times to get her point across.

"Watch this, I'm gonna teach y'all a magic trick, it's amazing!" Lockler says, before pretending to sneeze into her arm to demonstrate how to minimize the risk of spreading the flu. "Let me show you again, in slow motion!" she says, before repeating the move.

Watch the video, titled "After Work Thoughts," below.