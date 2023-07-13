MarketplaceContests Actions Facebook Tweet Email WIN a weekend getaway at The Phoenician in our Summer Fun Sweepstakes Prev Next Scripps digital Enter and win! Posted at 11:39 AM, Jul 13, 2023 and last updated 2023-07-13 14:39:21-04 Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!