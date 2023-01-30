Watch Now
Man arrested after body found in suitcase near Tucson

Officers discovered luggage in overturned shopping cart
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jan 30, 2023
BENSON, AZ — The Tucson Police Department recently charged 57-year-old Victor Lawrence Farber in connection to the death of 21-year-old Alexis Ochotorena.

Officers arrested him Friday after a second witness came forward, giving authorities enough evidence to charge Farber with first degree murder.

Police say they found Ochotorena's body squished into a suitcase inside of an overturned shopping cart back in September 2022.

This led them to initially charge Farber with concealment of a dead body.

However, once the second witness told officers what she knew, which matched the autopsy findings, Farber had another charge tackled on.

Court documents reveal he is scheduled to appear before a judge on the new murder judge at the beginning of February.

