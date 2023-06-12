Make shaved ice treats with this machine on sale for $140

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Homemade shaved ice is a perfect summer treat, thanks to its icy coolness and the sweet syrups that give it flavor. Shaved ice is lighter and more refreshing than ice cream, too.

If you’re ready to make your own, QVC is currently offering a deal on this Little Snowie Max Shaved Ice Machine that comes with six flavor packets and accessories. Regularly priced at $209.97, it is currently on sale for $139.98, a savings of $70.

The shaved ice machine holds a half gallon of ice cubes, which is enough for nine 8-ounce cups of shaved ice. It comes with eight cups, eight spoons, two plastic pour bottles, a drip pan and six flavor packs: lemon-lime, cherry, orange, cotton candy, watermelon and pina colada.

When you run out of flavor packets, you can order a 12-pack from QVC for $23.59.

The shaved ice maker has a total rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, with QVC customers saying it creates a light and fluffy texture just like what you expect from concessions stands at festivals, stadiums, and other places. Plus, it is easy to use and works exactly as described.

One customer who gave it a full 5 stars says while they have used it to make snow cones, they’ve also made adult-only slushy cocktails. Another says their childhood was spent in Hawaii, so they know a two about snow cones.

“I was raised on Oahu, home of Shave Ice, so I’m always hesitant purchasing these, every type I’ve ordered in the past have been crunchy, chunky ice, this one is just like home, without the big, expensive shaver that you can only use a block of ice,” wrote customer flutterbylady. “I just throw in a small bowl full of ice cubes and I get a perfect Shave Ice! Depending on the flavor I use, I usually put a small scoop of vanilla in the bottom of the cup then put the ice in and flavor it all, best treat ever, and I don’t have to sit in an airplane for 10 hours!”

If you’d prefer to shop on Amazon, you’ll find a few snow cone machines there as well, like a Cuisinart Snow Cone Maker priced at $79.95 or this Nostalgia Snow Cone Shaved Ice Machine for just $59.99.

The Nostalgia Snow Cone Shaved Ice Machine has nearly 16,000 reviews and a total rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s easy to use and clean and makes great frozen treats.

Are you ready to add a little more shaved ice into your life?

