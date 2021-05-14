Video: Cat survives 5-story jump from burning building in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. — A black cat in Chicago proved felines are experts at landing on their feet and despite superstition, it was certainly lucky to do so.

The cat jumped from a five-story building to escape a fire and it lived to tell the tale.

The Chicago Fire Department captured the spectacular moment on video Thursday and released it on Twitter.

In the clip, the cat emerges from a window as smoke billows out of the multi-story building at 65th St. and Lowe Ave.

It proceeds to leap from the building and clears a retaining wall. It then hits the ground on all fours and gracefully walks away like nothing has happened.

In the background of the video, onlookers can be heard gasping, amazed that the cat made it out safely.

Fire department spokesman Larry Langford told WMAQ-TV that the cat hid under his car after hitting the ground, but it came out a few minutes later and tried to scale the wall back in once it felt better.

Langford added that the cat was not injured and that he’s trying to track down its owner.

The department says the fire was contained to a single apartment and a cause has not yet been determined.