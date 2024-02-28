Watch Now
Your fashion designs come to life! See what YOU can create at 3m3 Creations

Sonoran Living
Posted at 8:55 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 10:55:23-05

3m3 Creations is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Custom Sewing & Alterations

We offer a personalized service taking a genuine interest in our customer's projects. We offer many sewing solutions that fit the customers needs.

We are more than happy to spend as much time as necessary to make sure your projects turn on the way you expect.

Bridal alterations, Bridesmaid Dress Alterations

Suit Alterations, Uniform Tailors, Patch Sewing

Prom alterations, Faja seamstress, Redesign Clothes

Pattern maker, Custom Sewing Patterns, Prototypes

Low MOQ Clothing Manufacturer, Wholesale Clothing Manufacturers, Private label Clothing Manufacturers

We want to make sure you are satisfied with the result!

No project is too large or too small

3m3 Creations
325 N Alma School. Mesa, AZ 85201
480-233-5577
www.3m3creations.com

