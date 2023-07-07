Watch Now
You can enjoy fresh food and drinks and a perfect poolside experience at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

((SL Advertiser)) To book your summer staycation at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort call (480) 789-4957 or log onto, wekopacasinoresort.com
ABC15 SONORAN LIVING SUMMER OFFER!

· Deluxe guest room with one king or two queen beds
· Waived $29 resort fee, per night
· 15% discount on regular spa services
· 10% discount on gift shop purchases

Plus the chance to win up to $4,000 casino free play (for new Fortune Club Members only)

Sunday - Thursday: Starting at $119 per night
Friday - Saturday: Starting at $149 per night
Promo Code: J-ABC1523

* Dates Valid: 6/8/23 - 9/4/23. Subject to availability. Not valid with other offers. Some weekend dates may require a minimum two-night stay. Maximum seven-night stay. Membership into Fortune Club is complimentary. See the Fortune Club for more details on new member Sign-up offer. Gift shop discount excludes cigarettes and alcohol.

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort
10438 Wekopa Way
Fort McDowell, AZ 85264
(480) 789-4957
www.wekopacasinoresort.com

