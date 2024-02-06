You can donate your sports gear to 2nd Chance Sports Gear Drive to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

Earnhardt Auto Centers is a sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley (BGCAZ) is teaming up with Earnhardt Auto Centers for the Second Chance Sports Gear Drive, benefitting youth athletes across BGCAZ's 31 Valley-wide locations.

Throughout the month of February, Valley residents can visit any of the 17 Earnhardt dealership locations to donate used sports gear, which will be distributed to Boys & Girls Club athletes in need. The organization serves youth and teens aged 5-18, and is especially looking for basketball, football, soccer, and baseball/softball equipment.

"If you've had a child play sports, you know that the costs can add up quickly," said Sam Fowler, BGCAZ's Chief Development Officer. "We never want cost to be a barrier when it comes to our Club members having access to athletics. We're thankful for the support of Earnhardt Auto Centers, who understand this mission and are dedicated to working with the community to help us achieve it."

Boys & Girls Clubs sports and recreation programs focus on character and leadership development, as well as athletics. Members learn through positive coaching, with an emphasis on sportsmanship, managing emotions and building lifelong stress management techniques.

This spring, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley is launching a new youth sports division called BGCAZ Athletics. BGCAZ Athletics is a high-quality, affordable sports league that provides skill development and character growth for youth of all backgrounds. Second Chance Sports Gear Drive donations will directly support BGCAZ Athletics participants, allowing them to have sports equipment to call their own and use to practice at home.

BGCAZ also welcomes direct gifts for its sports programs, which can be made using this link.

For more information, visit www.bgcaz.org or @bgcarizona on social platforms.