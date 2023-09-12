WOW! Look at the dramatic results Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery achieves with BodyTite & FaceTite

Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

As a board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Joseph Berardi is the founder of Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery and has performed over 2,000 cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries here in Scottsdale, AZ.

BodyTite and FaceTite are minimally invasive procedures that provide superior contouring and delivers great results!

Using RFAL (Radiofrequency Assisted Lipo-coagulation) technology, BodyTite addresses some of the shortcomings associated with traditional liposuction. Results are often seen within six weeks and continue to improve over the next six to twelve months.

If you would like to schedule a consultation to see if BodyTite or FaceTite is right for you, give us a call at 480-389-0580.

With over 17 years in practice, Dr. Berardi is known for his expertise in aesthetic surgery for the breast, body, and face. His patients receive the best individualized care through use of the latest techniques to achieve excellent results. Board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Berardi received his undergraduate degree from Northern Arizona University, graduating magna cum laude. He received his medical degree from The University of Arizona and completed his general and plastic surgery residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch before returning to Scottsdale to launch his own practice in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Berardi has received many awards including "Best Plastic Surgeon" in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

8900 E. Bahia Drive, Suite 110

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 389-0580

www.ThePlasticSurgeon.com