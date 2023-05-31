WOW! Enjoy HOT summer offers at The Phoenician and The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician

The Phoenician is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Located at the base of Camelback Mountain in Scottsdale, the AAA Five Diamond Phoenician - and its resort-within-a-resort, The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician - are taking the "staycation" to luxurious new heights this summer.

Now through September 4, 2023, guests can enjoy the best rates of the year, along with a $50 nightly resort credit that can be used at The Phoenician Golf Course, The Phoenician Spa and on-property restaurants. In addition, foodies will savor the return of the resort's "Culinary Countdown," May 30-September 5, 2023, featuring a $65 three-course, pre-fixe menu at J&G Steakhouse, a $45 three-course, pre-fixe menu at Mowry & Cotton, and a $25 Burger & Beer (along with complimentary chips & salsa starter) at The Phoenician Tavern.

Activities abound throughout the summer, with seasonal celebrations and signature specials. Golfers can take advantage of rates starting at just $99pp for a round before 11am and $79pp after 11am at The Phoenician Golf Course, May 30-August 31, 2023. If you're looking for something a little more relaxing and calming, the "Summer Daze" program at Scottsdale's only Forbes Five Star spa features a 50-min. pedicure ($89), facial ($179) or massage ($179), Mondays-Thursdays, May 30-August 31, 2023.

For the first time ever, The Phoenician will offer a Cabana Poolside Pass to the general public with full-day access to a premier cabana, including chaise lounges, an interior sofa, overhead fan, refrigerator, sunscreen, flat-screen TV, complimentary bottled water and COCO5 sports drink, storage credenza, choice of Phoenician amenity and a dedicated service member to attend to your needs. Available Mondays-Thursdays, June 5-September 5, 2023, the private, intimate space of the cabanas complements the resort's extensive, multi-tiered pools and Kids Zone, complete with a 197-foot water slide, children's treehouse and splash pad.

When you've had enough fun in the sun, step inside and enjoy some retail therapy at The Phoenician Golf Shop, as well as discounts on July blowouts from Drybar. With all-day happy hours Tuesdays-Thursdays at The Phoenician Tavern, and daily from 3-5pm at the Thirsty Camel (May 30-September 5, 2023), there are plenty of opportunities to replenish and refresh.

For details, visit thephoenician.com and canyonsuites.com. Room reservations can be made by visiting thephoenician.com/offers or canyonsuites.com/offers; or by calling 480.941.8200 and asking for Promo Code "SUM."

Whatever your summer style, you can find it here, at Arizona's premier luxury resort destination

The Phoenician

6000 E Camelback Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(480) 941-820

https://www.thephoenician.com

https://www.canyonsuites.com