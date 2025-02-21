Work in entertainment and get paid with these easy tips from Diane Strand

Spotlight Enterprises is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Connect with Diane Strand: www.creativemastersclass.com Are you a Creative looking to launch or a business needing more creative to leverage and scale? I am the CreativePreneur a Visionary leader in arts, entertainment and Workforce Development.

Diane stands at the forefront of innovation in the entertainment industry as an award-winning Executive Producer at JDS Studios. Spearheading and hosting the groundbreaking broadcast and nationally streamed TV show "Spirit of Innovation," now in its 6th year, Diane has redefined local news and information in Riverside County.. She's not only a majority owner of JDS Video & Media Productions, Inc / JDS Actors Studio, but also the force behind nonprofit JDS Creative Academy.

As a bestselling author, Diane shares her wealth of knowledge on entrepreneurship and breaking into the industry as an actor, inspiring individuals to pursue their passions. Her commitment to nurturing talent, both mainstream and special needs, provides pathways for opportunities in visual, performing, and digital arts.

Diane's dedication to workforce development in the arts has led her to develop two approved curriculums for video production. A Title 17 program for adults with developmental disabilities, and a California State approved apprenticeship program. These initiatives offer hands-on training and paid internship opportunities, dismantling barriers to gainful employment in video production, post-production, and acting.

With a distinguished entrepreneurial career spanning 20 years, Diane has left a mark on the industry. Her prior credits include producing for Disney Channel and Universal Creative, working on A-list shows "General Hospital," "Friends," and "Veronica's Closet," along with prestigious accomplishments like building the high-definition control room at Staples Center, streaming the 2000 Democratic National Convention, and Grammys. Collaborating with HBO/Pay-per-view, Barbra Streisand, and Eric Clapton.

As a serial entrepreneur, Diane's multi-award-winning video production company has served clients ranging from Abbott to the City of Temecula, Cal State San Marcos, and United Healthcare Services. Between all her business entities, Diane employs 19 creatives, contributing significantly to the local economy.

Diane's influence extends beyond her professional endeavors. She's in the process of finishing her 3rd book, "The CreativePreneur," she's been recognized with Telly Awards, Communicator and Anthem Awards, and the nonprofit she founded and executive directs, JDS Creative Academy, was named nonprofit of the year for 2021. She served for 10 years on the county workforce board, she chairs and serves on many chamber committees from Woman in Business to Diversity, Equity and inclusion. She's currently serving a two-year term as President of the Southwest Riverside County Economic Development Coalition. She's a professional speaker, mentor, and coach for emerging and established creatives.

Moreover, Diane is the founder of the international digital media festival DigiFest® Temecula, now in its 8th year, solidifying her position as a leading figure in the industry. At the heart of Diane's mission is her commitment to providing H.O.P.E. - Helping One Person Everyday. Her dedication to empowering others underscores everything she undertakes, making her a beacon of inspiration in the entertainment world, business world and beyond.

Connect with Diane www.CreativeMastersClass.com on social media find her using the #JDSFamily