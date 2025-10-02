Women’s Health Arizona explains menopause and their options for care

Women’s Health Arizona is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Menopause Care at Women’s Health Arizona

Menopause is a natural life stage every woman experiences, yet it can feel overwhelming without the right support. At Women’s Health Arizona, we understand that the transition through perimenopause, menopause, and post menopause brings physical, emotional, and lifestyle changes unique to every woman. With one of the largest women’s healthcare networks in the state, we provide expert, compassionate care to help women navigate this chapter with confidence.

A Trusted Network of Providers

Women’s Health Arizona is the state’s premier integrated women’s healthcare organization, with more than 170 providers across over 20 locations. Our team includes experienced OB/GYN physicians, nurse practitioners, midwives, neonatologists, and maternal-fetal medicine specialists. This depth of expertise ensures convenient, coordinated, and individualized care.

Understanding Menopause

Menopause typically occurs between ages 45 and 55, marking the end of menstrual cycles. While natural, symptoms can range from mild to severe and affect nearly every aspect of life. Common challenges include hot flashes, sleep disturbances, mood changes, vaginal dryness, and decreased libido.

We encourage women to view menopause not as an ending, but as a new phase of life—one that deserves specialized care and ongoing support.

Comprehensive Menopause Care

Our providers take a holistic approach to menopause management, which may include:

• Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) for hot flashes and night sweats

• Non-Hormonal Therapies for women who cannot or choose not to use HRT

• Nutritional Counseling to support bone and heart health

• Lifestyle Recommendations for stress, sleep, and activity

• Preventive Screenings including heart and bone evaluations

Our goal is to treat the whole person, not just the symptoms, ensuring every woman feels heard, respected, and supported.

Why Women Choose Us

The size and scope of Women’s Health Arizona mean we offer both convenience and innovation. Our providers share best practices across branches, ensuring consistent care. We invest in education and clinical research, staying ahead of advancements in women’s health.

Your Partner Through Every Stage

From the first signs of perimenopause to postmenopausal wellness, Women’s Health Arizona is here for you. With over 170 dedicated providers, we are more than a network of doctors—we are partners in your lifelong health.

If you’re experiencing menopause symptoms, don’t go through it alone. Schedule an appointment today with Women’s Health Arizona. To find a location near you, go to WomensHealthAZ.com.