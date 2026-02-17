Women's Health Arizona discusses the differences between Midwifes and OBGYNs

Women's Health Arizona is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Midwife or OB/GYN: What’s the Difference?

Choosing the right provider during pregnancy is one of the most important decisions an expecting parent will make. Two of the most common options are a midwife or an OB/GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist)—but what’s the difference, and how do you know which is right for you?

What is a Midwife?

Midwives specialize in caring for women during pregnancy, labor, birth, and the postpartum period, with a strong focus on supporting physiologic (natural) birth. They view pregnancy as a normal life process rather than a medical condition and emphasize personalized, patient-centered care.

Midwives typically care for women with low-risk pregnancies and often begin with the assumption that a first-time mom will have a spontaneous vaginal birth, unless medical history suggests otherwise. Appointments with midwives often allow for more time, education, and discussion around birth preferences, comfort measures, and emotional support.

What is an OB/GYN?

OB/GYNs are physicians trained to manage both routine and high-risk pregnancies, as well as perform surgical procedures such as cesarean deliveries. They are essential for pregnancies involving medical conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, multiple gestation, or other complications that require advanced medical care.

OB/GYNs also provide gynecologic care throughout a woman’s life, including annual exams, contraception, menopause management, and surgical treatment when needed.

Do You Have to Choose Just One?

Not necessarily. Women’s Health Arizona uses a collaborative care model where midwives and OB/GYNs work together as a team.

In this model, patients may begin care with a midwife and continue with a focus on physiologic birth while their medical history and risk factors are continuously evaluated. If new conditions arise during pregnancy, care can seamlessly transition to or include an OB/GYN—without disrupting the patient’s experience.

This approach allows women to maintain their birth goals whenever possible, while ensuring the highest level of safety for both mom and baby.

Which Option Is Right for You?

The right choice depends on your:

• Overall health and medical history

• Pregnancy risk level

• Birth preferences

• Desire for personalized vs. medicalized care

For many women, the best option is not choosing between a midwife or an OB/GYN—but choosing a healthcare system that offers both, working together.

The Takeaway

Whether you’re seeking a natural birth experience or require specialized medical care, having a collaborative team ensures you’re supported at every stage of pregnancy.

From your first prenatal visit to delivery and beyond, Women’s Health Arizona is here for every stage of your journey.

