Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Wish Wednesday shows us how backyard hockey dreams come true thanks to Make-A-Wish Arizona

Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024
KNXV
Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024
Posted at 7:42 AM, Jun 05, 2024

((SL Advertiser)) It's Wish Wednesday! Learn about an Arizona teen who became a published author, thanks to Make-A-Wish Arizona. To learn more, go to abc15.com/wish

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!