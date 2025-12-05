Why you should book your stay at L’Auberge de Sedona

L’Auberge de Sedona is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Framed by Sedona’s red rocks and the calming flow of Oak Creek, L’Auberge de Sedona is a refined, naturally centered retreat designed to inspire restoration and connection. Following a recent $30 million transformation and expansion, the resort offers expanded guest experiences, elevated amenities, and more opportunities for personal discovery across 20 acres of winding paths, tranquil gardens, and serene outdoor spaces.

Accommodations are nestled beneath a lush canopy of sycamore trees, with 158 guest rooms, suites, and cottages designed to nurture and renew. The newly reimagined Cliffs, featuring 70 elevated rooms and suites, joins the collection of Cottages, The Creekhouse, and The Lodge, all updated with thoughtful design details and curated furnishings that create an atmosphere of ease and peacefulness.

Culinary offerings are anchored by Cress on Oak Creek, where seasonal creekside dining blends elegance with intention. Here, guests enjoy menus inspired by the region’s bounty and the meaningful connections shared over memorable meals. Just minutes away, 89Agave Cantina in Uptown Sedona offers bold Mexican flavors in a spirited, approachable setting for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The expanded L’Apothecary Spa invites guests to slow down and reconnect through treatments that weave modern wellness with Sedona’s natural wisdom, ranging from Sedona-inspired therapies to meditation, sound healing, and chakra alignment. At the spa’s blending station, guests can craft personalized bath soaks and body scrubs for restorative rituals.

L’Auberge also provides an inspiring backdrop for meetings, retreats, and weddings. Indoor and outdoor venues, including a light-filled ballroom and breathtaking red rock overlooks, foster creativity, celebration, and meaningful connection with the surrounding landscape.

Daily programming such as forest bathing, artist workshops, yoga, and stargazing enriches each stay, while the reimagined Duck Pond pool and bar offers elevated relaxation and sweeping views. Whether exploring Sedona’s trails, discovering its metaphysical energy, or simply pausing beside the creek, guests are invited to experience the beauty, clarity, and grounding that define L’Auberge de Sedona.

To book your stay, go to lauberge.com.

