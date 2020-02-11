Why the state's top divorce lawyer wrote a book on saving your marriage

Davis Miles McGuire Gardner is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Douglas C. Gardner has been certified by the State Bar of Arizona as a Specialist in Family Law cases, and has helped thousands of clients work through very complex and difficult legal issues. With both a Law Degree and a MBA both from ASU, Douglas is uniquely qualified to address many of the complex financial issues that arise in divorce and family law cases, including business valuations, real estate issues, complex tax issues, QDROs and divisions of retirement accounts, and bankruptcy issues that all cross over into family law and divorce cases.

While Douglas enjoys the challenge of taking cases all the way to trial, he endeavors to help his clients achieve appropriate results through settlement in order to avoid the cost, delay, and emotional stress of going all the way to trial. Douglas also enjoys handling prenuptial agreements and adoption cases, which have much less animosity than most family law cases.

In addition to representing clients with complex family law issues, Douglas is active in firm management and oversees the consumer litigation department, including the firms family lawyers, bankruptcy lawyers, criminal lawyers, and personal injury lawyers. When not busy helping clients with complex family law issues, Douglas is active in his church, busy raising four children, and enjoys boating, fishing, camping, gardening, raising livestock, and most of all spending time with his wife and children.

