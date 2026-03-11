Who wants a Happy Toilet? The invention that keeps your toilet clean without scrubbing!

Happy Toilet is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Gilbert Master Plumber Creates Smarter Way to Keep Toilets Cleaner Longer

Keeping a toilet clean is one of the least favorite chores in most households — especially in busy Arizona homes where hard water can leave stubborn rings and buildup.

Now, a Gilbert master plumber says he’s found a better way.

After nearly 40 years repairing toilets damaged by traditional in-tank cleaning tablets, local plumber Chris Stanfield created Happy Toilet Cleaner®, a patented automatic toilet bowl cleaning system designed to keep bowls cleaner while helping protect the internal tank components.

“Over the years, I saw thousands of toilets with worn-out flappers, corroded parts, and leaks caused by cleaning tablets sitting directly in the tank,” Stanfield said. “There had to be a smarter way to keep the bowl clean without damaging the plumbing.”

Unlike traditional drop-in tablets that dissolve in the tank water, Happy Toilet Cleaner mounts to the overflow tube inside most gravity-flush toilets. The system directs treated water into the bowl during the refill cycle — where it’s actually needed — instead of exposing sensitive tank parts to concentrated chemicals.

The goal: cleaner bowls with less waste and fewer repairs.

The product installs in minutes and works with commonly available cleaning tablets. Because the chemical solution is separated from constant tank exposure, the system is designed to reduce unnecessary wear on rubber seals and components — something Arizona homeowners know can become costly over time.

For families, the appeal is simple: less scrubbing.

For seniors or individuals with mobility challenges, reducing the need for frequent toilet cleaning can also make a meaningful difference in day-to-day living.

The Stanfields originally developed the product at home after Chris’s wife, Linda, asked for an easier way to keep their own toilets cleaner between deep cleanings. What started as a household solution quickly gained traction among customers who appreciated a plumber-designed approach to a common problem.

Today, Happy Toilet Cleaner is sold online and through select retail partners, with plans for continued expansion.

As concerns around hygiene and time-saving home solutions grow, innovations like this highlight how small changes inside the tank can make a noticeable difference in everyday maintenance.

For Arizona homeowners looking to spend less time scrubbing and more time enjoying their homes, one local plumber believes the answer may already be in the tank.

To learn more, call (480) 797-6201, or go to HappyToiletCleaner.com.