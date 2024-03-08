Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) provides career and technical education in the West Valley

Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) is a career and technical education public school district in the West Valley. West-MEC's mission statement is preparing students today for tomorrow's careers its Water Systems program is a fantastic example of doing just that.

In this program, students can expect to learn where water comes from, how to treat water, when to use different types of treatment, how to disinfect and distribute water, different kinds of contaminants, a variety of water tests, and much more.

This program sets students up for success after high school and helps create a more sustainable environment for the West Valley and beyond as well.

"Students should join the Water Systems program because the skills that are learned lead to careers that are recession proof, pay well, and there is always a ton of opportunity," said Water Systems instructor Chris Judd. "There is a massive worker shortage in this field. Our goal is to have students obtain certifications from ADEQ as Water Treatment Operators which will set them up for a successful career pathway post-West-MEC."

Just like every West-MEC career training program, there is an emphasis on hands-on learning and job-training experience while in the program. Students don't just learn the information they engage in it. In the Water Systems program, students can expect to spend ten days job shadowing, learning firsthand what a career in this field entails.

Students also learn professional skills to help get them hired after program completion. A lot goes into becoming a hirable candidate, and West-MEC is there to make sure students are technically and professionally prepared to enter the workforce right out of high school. Students can also pursue further education or do both work and school. No matter what a student chooses, they will have an incredible foundation of skills to help them on their path toward economic independence.

"West-MEC partners with surrounding cities and employers to ensure students are properly prepared for the workforce upon graduation," said Judd.

The Water Systems program at West-MEC is currently one of the lower-enrolled programs available. This means there are open seats for students to start their water service journeys. The Water Systems program and the water treatment field is a dynamic, meaningful, fun and rewarding career pathway for students.

To learn more about the Water Systems program and West-MEC as a whole, please visit https://www.west-mec.edu/