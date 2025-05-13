West-MEC Precision Machining program: Career opportunities for high schoolers

Western Maricopa Education Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) is a leading career and technical education center serving students in the West Valley. With over 30 career training programs, West-MEC addresses the needs of local businesses, spanning various industries. The Precision Machining program at West-MEC prepares capable students for entry into a key segment of the broader manufacturing workforce. Upon completion of the program, students will be equipped with the necessary credentials, certifications and skillsets needed for a successful career in the industry.

The Precision Machining program takes place at West-MEC’s Central Campus. This two-year program exposes students to precision manufacturing and computer numerically-controlled machining. Students will gain insight into the select tools and materials needed to make durable goods, read blueprints, comprehend CNC theory and procedures, utilize machine shop math, etc.

After completion of the program, successful candidates will be prepared to seek one or more certifications like the OSHA 10 and the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) Certification-Level 1 Measurement. While the knowledge obtained in this program is transferable to myriad careers, some examples of careers students can pursue are as a machinist operator, CNC machinist, and maintenance machinist.

Precision machining is a growing industry, and the total addressable market is vast. Industries such as aviation, defense, and general manufacturing all rely on precision machining to help them achieve their goals.

If interested in learning more about West-MEC’s Precision Machining program, visit https://www.west-mec.edu/high-school-students/west-mec-high-school-programs/precision-machining

