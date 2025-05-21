West-Mec offers high school students a chance at an amazing career in IT

West-Mec is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) is a career and technical education (CTE) school district serving students in the West Valley with over 30 career training programs. Through these career training programs, West-MEC addresses the needs of local businesses and industries. The IT Security and Cloud Technology programs are just two of the programs addressing the needs of local enterprises, while helping to keep their data safe.

Both programs take place at West-MEC’s Southwest Campus, but the IT Security program is also offered at West-MEC’s Northwest Campus.

The two-year IT Security program focuses on the foundational principles of securing computer networks and managing risk. Important topics covered are managing networks, ethical hacking defense, troubleshooting Linux OS, and mitigating security risks. After completion of the program, successful candidates will be prepared to seek one or more certifications like the Comp TIA ( A+, Security +, Network +) or the Cisco CCNA. After receiving their certification(s), students can pursue careers as help desk operators, support technicians, support engineers, network support technicians, and network support engineers.

The one-year Cloud Technology program focuses on establishing a foundational knowledge of AWS Cloud, including its services and terminology. Participants will acquire the technical skills required to secure cloud-based infrastructure services and comprehend their role within larger IT systems. After completion of the program, successful candidates will be prepared to seek one or more certifications, including CompTIA (ITF+), CompTIA (Network+), CompTIA (Cloud+), and AWS Cloud Practitioner. Students are then prepared for entry-level employment, further training, and post-secondary education in occupations such as Cloud support associates, Cloud administrators, developers, analysts, and more.

With the increasing amount of personal and business information stored online, strong security measures are essential to safeguard privacy, maintain trust, and prevent financial losses. These two West-MEC programs are training students to help keep West Valley businesses and citizens safe from online attacks.

If interested in joining West-MEC’s IT Security or Cloud Technology programs, you can learn more about it here:

Cloud Technology:

https://www.west-mec.edu/high-school-students/west-mec-high-school-programs/cloud-technology

IT Security: