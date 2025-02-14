We talk to TV icon Vicki Lawrence about her "Two Woman Show" coming to Sedona

Sedona International Film Festival Celebrates 31 Years of Film, Community, and Creativity

SEDONA, Ariz. – The 31st annual Sedona International Film Festival (SIFF) is set to captivate audiences once again from February 22 through March 2, 2025. Known for its stunning setting, cinematic excellence, and its recognition as one of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World by MovieMaker Magazine, the festival remains one of the nation’s most beloved celebrations of independent film.

Over the course of nine days, attendees will experience an inspiring lineup of more than 140 features, documentaries, shorts, and international films, all presented across four state-of-the-art venues in the heart of Sedona. The event continues to be a gathering place for filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts seeking meaningful storytelling and artistic innovation.

“Each year, this festival brings together a vibrant community of artists and film lovers,” said SIFF Executive Director Pat Schweiss. “The 31st season is a testament to the power of storytelling and the connections we create through cinema.”

An Immersive Festival Experience

More than just a film festival, SIFF offers a full experience that extends beyond the screen. Attendees will enjoy a range of events, including post-screening discussions, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and educational workshops, all designed to foster dialogue and inspire creativity.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the festival is the opportunity to engage directly with filmmakers and artists. Exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations and intimate gatherings provide insight into the creative process and the evolving landscape of film.

For those looking to make the most of their experience, the festival also features special outdoor screenings, live performances, and networking events, all set against the breathtaking red rock backdrop that makes Sedona a unique destination for cinema lovers.

Supporting Independent Filmmaking

For over three decades, SIFF has championed independent film, providing a platform for emerging and established filmmakers to showcase their work. The festival’s filmmaker initiatives and educational programs continue to support new voices in the industry, offering hands-on learning opportunities and mentorship sessions with seasoned professionals.

The festival’s commitment to sustainability also remains a key focus. With initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of large-scale events, SIFF is leading the way in green cinema practices, including carbon-neutral screenings and waste-reduction efforts.

A Cultural and Economic Hub

SIFF’s influence extends beyond the world of film, serving as a cultural and economic driver for the region. Each year, the festival attracts thousands of visitors to Sedona, bringing a significant boost to local businesses, hotels, and restaurants. More than just an entertainment event, the festival has become an essential part of the city’s identity and artistic legacy.

As SIFF embarks on its 31st season, it continues to celebrate the magic of film, the beauty of Sedona, and the shared human experience that cinema creates.

Passes and ticket packages are available at www.sedonafilmfestival.com or call 928-282-1177, extension 14.