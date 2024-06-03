We need your help! St. Vincent de Paul is making sure everyone who needs water gets it

St.Vincentde Paul is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

This summer, support St. Vincent de Paul in their mission to Feed, Clothe, House and Heal!

St. Vincent de Paul's campaign 100 Days of Summer https://stvincentdepaul.net/100-days-summer is dedicated to meeting the heightened summer needs of our most vulnerable neighbors when extreme heat threatens lives, utility bills increase, and families have increased food costs with kids out of school.

With key government funding unavailable this summer, we need your support even more to make sure our neighbors in need stay safe during the extreme heat!

Arizona has some of the hottest summers in the U.S. according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, over 3,000 people visit the emergency room each year due to lack of water and excessive heat.

In 2023, one of the hottest summers on record, there were 645 heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County. That's a 52% increase from summer 2022. In July, Phoenix also set a record with a 31-day streak of highs at or above 110F.

Those without proper shelter are the most susceptible to dehydration and heatstroke. This June, St. Vincent de Paul is teaming up with ABC15 and Bashas' to deliver water to our neighbors who are most affected. Starting May 31 through June 30, our Water Drive Station Initiative will provide water to those most at risk.

We estimate we'll be giving out 6,500 bottles of water a day. That's about 650,000 bottles for the summer months!

You can donate at the PIN pad throughout the month of June at any Bashas' or purchase a case of water next time you visit a Bashas' Food Store.

To make a monetary donation, visit: stvincentdepaul.net/water

