We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort offers relaxation and entertainment for your summer staycation

Stay and Play at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

Chill out this summer with a cool summer staycation at the award-winning We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort.

Whether you're a couple looking for a relaxing getaway … or a family that wants to have fun in the sun … this all-inclusive property has everything you need for a one-stop vacation destination.

Unveiled in October 2020, the state-of-the-art casino features the latest and greatest in gaming entertainment, including 930 slot machines; table games like blackjack, poker and roulette; a 750-seat bingo hall; and sports betting at WKP Sportsbook, powered by Betfred Sports - all in a 100% smoke-free environment.

Delicious dining options include Ember, a multiple-award-winning destination offering mesquite-grilled steaks and seafood along with a specialty cocktail menu, whiskey library, and extensive wine list. A separate piano lounge that features live entertainment further enhances the upscale ambiance.

WKP Sports & Entertainment is a sports bar-themed restaurant that boasts creative pub fare and craft beer along with a variety of sports, live entertainment and gaming activities. A casual, all-American breakfast and lunch outlet, Ahnala offers Starbucks Coffee and omelets, seasonal salads, specialty sandwiches and entrees. If you're looking for all-you-can eat fare, The Buffet features cuisine from around the world at the Amore, Dragon Wok & Noodle, Las Tapas and Simply Comfort dining stations. And for those hungry at all hours of the day, The Market offers a variety of specialty breakfast, lunch and dinner items 24/7.

When you're done with all that, relax and unwind at the AAA Four-Diamond hotel (19 years in a row!), nestled in the spectacular Sonoran Desert where breathtaking sunsets and starry night skies are a natural part of your hotel stay. Owned and operated by the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, the resort features 246 contemporary guestrooms and suites, luxurious amenities, two resort-style pools with gorgeous poolside cabanas, and two whirlpools. And speaking of the pool, that where the action will be this summer with DJs on Saturdays, poolside games, cornhole, limbo, a putting green and more!

Guests looking for a little pampering need look no further than the Amethyst Spa, a boutique day spa that offers massages, skincare treatments, salon services and customized spa packages. And for golfers interested in playing some truly outstanding courses, the multiple-award-winning Saguaro and Cholla courses are right across the parking lot at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club.

So what are you waiting for? Enjoy a Stay-N-Play getaway at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort this summer, and enjoy deluxe accommodations … waived resort fee … discounts at the gift shop and spa … two free specialty drinks … free valet parking - and more!

To book your staycation, call (480) 789-4957 or visit wekopacasinoresort.com.

