Want a new career? Become a nurse in 20 months at Joyce University

Accelerated BSN Program for Arizona Residents at Joyce University

Are you considering a career change to the rewarding field of nursing? Look no further than Joyce University's Accelerated BSN (aBSN) program, specially designed for Arizona residents seeking a faster route to becoming a registered nurse. With the majority of coursework completed online, this program allows you to use your previously earned non-nursing bachelor's degree to graduate in as few as 20 months!

Flexible Learning for Busy Students

At Joyce University, we understand the demands of busy professionals. That's why our aBSN program caters to distance learners, providing a convenient online learning experience. There are no prerequisites for entry, as all the necessary course requisites are built into the curriculum, making it easier for you to start your journey sooner.

Hands-On Experience at Our Draper Campus

As a part of the accelerated BSN program, you'll participate in hands-on skills immersions at our state-of-the-art nursing Simulation Center, located at our campus in Draper, Utah. These immersions take place during the 3rd, 4th, and 5th semesters and typically last between 3 to 6 days. To help cover the cost of travel, including lodging, airfare, and meals, we offer a travel stipend as part of the cost of attendance. Find out more about our Nursing Residency Requirements to learn about this unique opportunity.

Supportive Blended Learning Format

Our blended learning format ensures that you have access to the best educational resources. The didactic coursework is offered asynchronously online, providing flexibility to fit your schedule. In addition, we offer optional live lectures and free one-on-one tutoring sessions. Throughout the curriculum, you'll find virtual labs, simulations, and case studies that foster critical thinking skills from the comfort of your own home.

Prepare for Success and RN Licensure

Joyce University takes pride in the success of our students, particularly their ability to pass the NCLEX-RN exam. Our rigorous and focused curriculum, combined with hands-on skills development and immersive clinicals, is designed to enhance your critical thinking and clinical rudiment skills, essential for qualifying for RN Licensure.

About Joyce University

As one of Utah's largest nursing schools, Joyce University launched their aBSN program in 2020 with a focus on preparing professionals seeking a career change to nursing with the skills to practice caring, compassionate nursing, to confidently use technology and other healthcare resources, and be prepared for licensure and certification in as little as 20 months. Students learn evidence-based approaches to help improve their patients' quality-of-life through holistic (physical, cognitive, social, and spiritual) assessment of the individual. Accelerated BSN nursing graduates will be prepared to work in a variety of practice settings including school-based, home health, mental health, and hospital settings.

Joyce University is a community driven by a shared purpose to prepare the highest standard of health professionals, to advance careers, and to develop lifelong learners. As a Joyce University Student, you're welcomed into a network of steadfast support including faculty, advisors, and resources dedicated to your success.

