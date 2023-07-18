Wanna be a brat? Be a Furniture Brat where you can bring home one-of-a-kind pieces

Furniture Brat is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Shop where the designers shop without breaking the bank. Furniture Brat is a unique, family owned and operated business offering quality furniture and decor at affordable prices. In addition, we offer custom upholstery and leather options for any space.

We have an eclectic collection that consists of industrial romantic, reclaimed wood, casual, rustic, distressed, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage, mid-century modern and even steampunk!

Come take a journey through our one-of-a-kind pieces sourced from around the globe. You're sure to find something to design every room for your home or business.

Check us out at furniturebrat.com or drop by and see us at 425 E. Germann Road in Gilbert! Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.