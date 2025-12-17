Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits has everything you need for your big holiday meal

Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

The big holiday meal is approaching. Let Von Hanson’s Meats & Spirits, recently voted the BEST Butcher Shop in the East Valley for 4 years in a row, Best in the Valley twice, help you make the perfect family holiday meal.

Start with Von Hanson’s quality meats. We offer holiday meat selections such as, prime rib bone-in and boneless, crown pork roast, smoked and spiral glazed hams, and lamb. We also offering fresh seafood including shrimp. Allow us to season your meats with our famous special spice rub and a little garlic. Then ask one of our trained butchers on staff for cooking tips. Next grab one of Von Hanson’s Meats premade side dishes such as our twice baked potatoes or Von Hanson’s potato bake. Top the meal off with some of our dinner rolls. While in the store grab a bottle of wine or some craft beers. We feature a wide variety of craft beer.

Von Hanson’s Meats & Spirits, an East Valley local old-fashioned meat market is also the perfect place to find high quality scrumptious meat gifts. For 20 years, this meat market has offered customers high quality meats and side dishes for hosting that special holiday party or feeding the family.

Famous for offering over 150 different types of fresh and smoked sausages, a perfect appetizer or gift of fine meats. If you are a hunter, bring your game in for processing and pick from Von Hanson’s Meats signature sausage recipes for your game meat. This meat market offers nostalgic food from the Midwest such as lefsa, Swedish potato sausage, lutefisk, and cheese curds. Check out their scrumptious jerky. While shopping, don’t forget the perfect present for your dog, smoked or raw dog bones. You will also find a wide selection of specialty woods, chips, spices, and BBQ Sauces. Gift certificates available at the store or on line at www.vonhansonsmeats.net Happy Holidays from your East Valley BEST local butcher!

