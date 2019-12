Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

The big holiday meal is approaching. Let Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits help you make the perfect family holiday meal. Start with Von Hanson's quality meats. We offer holiday meat selections such as, prime rib bone-in and boneless, crown pork roast, smoked and spiral glazed hams, and lamb. Now also offering fresh seafood. Allow us to season your meats with our famous special spice rub and a little garlic. Then ask one of our trained butchers on staff for cooking tips. Next grab one of Von Hanson's Meats premade side dishes such as our twice baked potatoes or Von Hanson's potato bake. Top the meal off with some of our in store baked dinner rolls, made fresh each day without any preservatives. While in the store grab a bottle of wine or some craft beers.Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits, an East Valley local old- fashioned meat market is also the perfect place to find high quality scrumptious meat gifts. For 16 years, this meat market has offered customers high quality meats and side dishes for hosting that special holiday party or feeding the family. Famous for offering over 100 different types of fresh and smoked sausages, a perfect appetizer or gift of fine meats. If you are a hunter, bring your game in for processing and pick from Von Hanson's Meats signature sausage recipes for your game meat. This meat market offers nostalgic food from the Midwest such as lefsa, Swedish potato sausage, lutefisk, and cheese curds. Check out their scrumptious jerky. While shopping, don't forget the perfect present for your dog, smoked or raw dog bones. You will also find a wide selection of specialty woods, chips, spices, and BBQ Sauces. Gift certificates available at the store or at www.vonhansonsmeats.net Happy Holidays from your local butcher! Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits2390 N. Alma School RoadChandler, AZ 85224(480) 917-2525 www.vonhansonsmeats.net https://m.facebook.com/VonHansonsMeats/