Vivid Skin and Laser offers luxury treatments at affordable prices

Posted at 8:24 AM, Dec 10, 2021

Vivid Skin and Laser is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living New clients first facial $75

($25 savings)

Vivid Skin and Laser

Chandler- (480) 930-7546

Gilbert - (480) 628-6157

MedSpaAZ.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.