VitalityMDs Aesthetics specializes in sexual health for younger women

VitalityMDs is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

At VitalityMDs in Scottsdale, Arizona, the medical practitioners and staff share a commitment to providing high-quality health care and individualized attention in a contemporary, warm, and friendly environment. What started as a women's health care clinic has evolved into a comprehensive medical facility that treats both men and women across a wide variety of specialties, including nutrition, weight loss, functional medicine, hormone therapy, gynecology disorders, erectile dysfunction, vaginal rejuvenation, and cosmetic and aesthetic medicine.

The medical team stays up to date on the latest advances for gynecology, cosmetic, and aesthetic medicine, and implements new technology and innovative treatment options to meet the unique needs of every patient. Co-founders Burt Webb, MD, FACOG and Russell Bartels, MD, FACOG were the first in Scottsdale, Arizona, to provide cosmetic gynecology and vaginal rejuvenation. In addition, the doctors are experts in the field of robotic surgical techniques and minimally invasive surgical options, while the medical staff provides additional expertise in medical weight loss and skincare.

Use the convenient online booking tool or call VitalityMDs to schedule your appointment today.

VitalityMDs

8515 N Pima RD, Suite 210

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

(480) 291-6321 / Text (480) 6730 8215

www.VitalityMDs.com