Vintage Market Days® of Arizona - presents: “A Very Vintage Christmas”

Vintage Market Days® is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Vintage Market Days® is an upscale vintage and vintage-inspired indoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. Vintage Market Days® events are so much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Days® event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues.

Get your tickets here and learn more at vintagemarketdays.com/market/arizona.